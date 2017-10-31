 Skip Nav
30 Fresh and Fruity Fiber-Filled Smoothies

A smoothie can serve as a healthy breakfast for anyone on the go, but focusing on the protein content alone isn't enough. A smoothie filled with fiber will aid in digestion and keep you satisfied until your next meal. The following 30 smoothies all have seven grams of fiber or more, nearly 30 percent of your daily recommended intake for the whole day.

Banana Cream Overnight Oats Smoothie
Strawberry Milkshake Protein Smoothie
Honeydew Protein Smoothie
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
Vegan Detox Smoothie
Karlie Kloss's Breakfast Smoothie
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Spinach Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie
Banana Berry Peanut Butter Broccoli Smoothie
High-Protein Banana Milkshake Smoothie
Chocolate Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Beet Blueberry Chocolate Protein Smoothie
Debloating Smoothie
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie
Cherry Berry Ginger Smoothie
Spinach Mojito
Pear Berry Weight-Loss Smoothie
Fig and Honey Smoothie
Apple Cinnamon Flaxseed Smoothie
Mango-Kiwi Smoothie
Avocado Aloe Smoothie
Chia Berry Smoothie
Sweet Spinach Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Chocolate Banana Berry Protein Smoothie
Spinach, Grape, and Strawberry Smoothie
Harley Pasternak Breakfast Smoothie
