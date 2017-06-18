Sip Smarter and Stay Full With These Protein-Packed Smoothies

Need a protein boost, but can't stand that chalky taste of protein powder and water? Maybe you love smoothies but need a little more nutrition that the typical carb-heavy blend that we're all too familiar with (talk about lopsided macros!). Get the best of both worlds with 23 protein-packed smoothies of every variety, from chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon to sweet and tangy fruity blends for Summer. These frosty treats make for a nutritionally packed breakfast or post-workout recovery drink, using protein from different sources like tofu, almonds, Greek yogurt, protein powder, and even cottage cheese. Now find your favorites and get to blending!



You Might Stop Buying Greek Yogurt After Reading This Related