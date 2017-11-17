The Only Move You Need to Tone Your Whole Body

The name of the exercise may sound macabre, but the results deadlifts offer are anything but grim. This easy-to-follow strength-training move will shape your upper and lower back and the backs of your legs, and it gives your booty a nice lift. Instead of completing a laundry list of moves to work these muscle groups separately, save time and start deadlifting. Here's how to do it.

Stand holding a pair of medium-weight dumbbells in each hand, arms at your sides, with your knees slightly bent.

Keeping your arms straight and knees slightly bent, slowly bend at your hip joint, not your waist, and lower the weights as far as possible without rounding your back, which should remain straight. Looking forward, not at the ground, will help you avoid rounding your back. Keep the weights close to, almost touching, your legs.

Squeeze your glutes to slowly pull yourself up. Be sure not to use your back or round your spine!

Do three sets of 12 reps.

After doing three sets, take a quick Child's Pose to stretch things out; it gives a great release to your back body!