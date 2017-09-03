 Skip Nav
The 5 Biggest Reasons You Wake Up Exhausted

Do you constantly wake up feeling like you could sleep for another three hours? Not everyone's a morning person, but when you wake up so tired you have a pounding headache, pour orange juice into your cereal, or practically fall asleep while checking your morning emails, then something's not right. Keep reading to find out what might be preventing you from waking up energized.

It's Cave-Like in Your Room, Even After the Sun Rises
You Stay Up Way Too Late
You Went to Bed Stressed or Worried
You Hit the Snooze Button 8 Times
Too Much Booze or Caffeine Before Bed
