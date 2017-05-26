Jasmine Tookes's Insanely Strong Elevated Heel Squats Define Beast Mode

Squat Early, Squat Often 🍑 @jastookes SMASHed 125lb of Elevated Heel Squats #SMASHCity @joja A post shared by DOGPOUND (@dogpound) on May 26, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Jasmine Tookes continues to leave us awestruck with her warrior-like workouts. On Instagram, New York's Dogpound gym shared a video of the Victoria's Secret model doing a series of elevated heel squats using a barbell with a whopping total of 125 pounds loaded on her back. She kept her heels elevated by standing on 10-pound plates. What's more, Jasmine nails her form. As you'll see in the video, each time she stands back upright, she makes sure to pause and squeeze at the top. Join us in taking notes from the video, shown above.