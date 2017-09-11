Kate Beckinsale Working Out at the Gym | Video
Kate Beckinsale Just Learned That Challenging Your Trainer Is Never a Good Idea
Kate Beckinsale shared a video of herself working out at celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson's ultraexclusive Beverly Hills gym. You may recognize this gym from a recent late-night session between J Lo and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or as Khloé Kardashian's go-to spot.
During her session, Kate was brave enough to ask Gunnar, "Is that it?" Bold move, Kate. As anyone who has worked with a trainer knows, these words are pretty much an invitation for not being able to walk the next day. Not skipping a beat, Gunnar immediately increased the incline and resistance on her Versaclimber. For anyone unfamiliar with this