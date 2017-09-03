 Skip Nav
Skip the Carbs and Cut Calories at Breakfast With These High-Protein Meals

When you start the day with a carb-heavy breakfast, the morning can sometimes drag, causing you to reach for that second cup of coffee. Try cutting down on carbs, and reach for one of these high-protein breakfast recipes instead. Whether you're on a gluten-free, Paleo, or vegetarian diet, there's a breakfast idea here to help you start your day energized and satisfied.

Egg White Frittata
Low-Carb Hotcakes
Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe
Turkey Sausage Muffins
Baked Eggs in Ham Cups
Baked Egg in Avocado
Cottage Cheese With Fruit
Paleo Breakfast Bowl
Quinoa Egg Bake With Thyme and Garlic
Tomato Frittata
Prosciutto and Melon
Italian Baked Egg and Vegetables
Southwestern Tofu Scramble
Hard-Boiled Eggs With Avocado
Mexican Breakfast Casserole
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles
Roasted Veggies With Easy Fried Egg
tekniklr tekniklr 3 years
I tried this yesterday and it was a bit bland, so today I tried it again but added sage, paprika, and tarragon to the egg mixture and it was great! I think I might try adding some cooked ham or bacon to the quinoa next time.
boxing-exercises boxing-exercises 3 years
Super Breakfast, love it.
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years
Yum!!
