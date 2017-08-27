Rock the Mesh Legging Trend in Yoga, at Spin, and on Your Next Run

Mesh inserts keep you looking hot while feeling cool; you get a flirty, fun twist on your standard leggings, all while getting that breezy ventilation you're dying for in a sweaty, overheated workout. Whether you're a yogi, a front-row rider at SoulCycle, or an avid runner, any athlete can rock this trend, on any budget (some of these are under $25!).



