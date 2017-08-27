 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rock the Mesh Legging Trend in Yoga, at Spin, and on Your Next Run

Mesh inserts keep you looking hot while feeling cool; you get a flirty, fun twist on your standard leggings, all while getting that breezy ventilation you're dying for in a sweaty, overheated workout. Whether you're a yogi, a front-row rider at SoulCycle, or an avid runner, any athlete can rock this trend, on any budget (some of these are under $25!).

Related
Printed Workout Leggings to Rescue Your Legs From Boredom

Alo Yoga Lean Legging
$98
Buy Now
Forever 21 Active Mesh-Side Leggings
$15
Buy Now
Alala Captain Crop Tight
$105
Buy Now
Public Myth Teaser Crop Legging
$99
Buy Now
Alo Yoga Lean Legging
Forever 21 Active Mesh-Side Leggings
Athleta Mesh Sonar Capri
Lululemon Inspire Tight II (Mesh)
Old Navy Mesh-Panel Compression Leggings
Beyond Yoga High Waist Stripe Mesh Long Leggings
C9 Champion Premium Legging
Alala Captain Crop Tight
Onzie Cropped Mesh Trimmed Leggings
Public Myth Teaser Crop Legging
Forever 21 Active Mesh-Paneled Leggings
Mossimo Supply Co. Urban Legging With Mesh Piecing
Vimmia Adagio Legging
Lole Eden Mesh Inset Leggings
Alo Yoga Coast Mesh Inset Stirrup Leggings
Topshop Mesh Stripe Leggings
South Beach Fishnet Mesh Legging
Start Slideshow
Shopping GuideActivewearFitness GearWorkoutsShopping ListYogaWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
Public Myth Teaser Crop Legging
from
$99
Shop More
Bloomingdale's Leggings SHOP MORE
Alo Yoga
Moto Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$110
Alo Yoga
Goddess Ribbed Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$94
Alo Yoga
Camouflage Print Airbrush Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$92
Alo Yoga
High Waist Coast Crop Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$94
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Long Leggings
from Bloomingdale's
$138
Target Teen Girls' Pants SHOP MORE
Mossimo
Women's High Waisted Leggings Juniors')
from Target
$14.99$10.48
Mossimo
Women's Gaucho Pants
from Target
$19.99
Mossimo
Women's Camo Utility Pants
from Target
$29.99
Almost Famous
Women's Smocked Strapless Tube Jumpsuit Juniors') Black
from Target
$22.99
Mossimo
Women's Bootcut Chino Pants Juniors')
from Target
$24.99
Lole Leggings SHOP MORE
Lole
Women's Gratitude Crop Leggings
from Nordstrom
$55
Lole
Women's 'Sierra' Leggings
from Nordstrom
$100
Lole
Women's Panna Ankle Leggings
from Nordstrom
$100
Lole
Women's Burst Ankle Leggings
from Nordstrom
$100
Lole
Women's 'Motion' Leggings
from Nordstrom
$80
Forever 21 Leggings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Geek Culture
We Found the Cutest Star Wars Clothes in the Whole Wide World
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
POPSUGAR Celebrity
The Fastest Way to Update Your Cardigan
by Robert Khederian
Street Style
The Fastest Way to Update Your Cardigan
by Robert Khederian
Fall Fashion
The Ultimate Fall Leggings Guide — At Every Price Point
by Chi Chau
Alo Leggings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Trends to Wear This Spring
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Shopping Guide
How to Get Away With Wearing Activewear to Work
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Style
How Gigi and Bella Expertly Embraced Athleisure With 17 On-Point Outfits
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Topshop Leggings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Summer Style
6 Real-Girl Ways to Wear Gingham, Without Looking Like a Square
by Mandi Villa
50 Under $50
50 Date-Night Finds That Cost Less Than Dinner
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Fashion
Your Guide to Looking Amazing at Every Holiday Event
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Bloomingdale's Leggings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelittlegoldmix
whatwouldkikiwear
thelittlegoldmix
fcmmag
Target Teen Girls' Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
vanity.claire
brittfullwood
anna_elizabethevents
mommyinheels
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds