4 Celebrity Wellness Rituals That Will Inspire You to Step Up Your Routine

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow's moderated a "Ball in the Air" keynote panel at the inaugural In Goop Health Summit in Culver City, CA. The panel featured Tory Burch, Cameron Diaz, Miranda Kerr, and Nicole Richie discussing work-life balance and wellness.

The event was mostly filled with young millennial women, eager and ready to learn with Goop-branded notebooks in hand, fiercely scribbling down tips from the panels, this one included. The craving for self-improvement was infectious — attendees were positive, friendly, and more than willing to swap advice and favorite products with one another. While there were plenty of tips from attendees themselves, the star-studded panel revealed the methods that each lady uses to keep her balance while juggling so many balls in the air (modeled after the name of one of the products in her new Goop supplement line, naturally).