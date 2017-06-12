 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
4 Celebrity Wellness Rituals That Will Inspire You to Step Up Your Routine
GOOP
You Won't Believe the Treatment Miranda Kerr Tried in the Name of Wellness
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Do These 10 Things in Your Kitchen to Lose Weight
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
4 Celebrity Wellness Rituals That Will Inspire You to Step Up Your Routine

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow's moderated a "Ball in the Air" keynote panel at the inaugural In Goop Health Summit in Culver City, CA. The panel featured Tory Burch, Cameron Diaz, Miranda Kerr, and Nicole Richie discussing work-life balance and wellness.

The event was mostly filled with young millennial women, eager and ready to learn with Goop-branded notebooks in hand, fiercely scribbling down tips from the panels, this one included. The craving for self-improvement was infectious — attendees were positive, friendly, and more than willing to swap advice and favorite products with one another. While there were plenty of tips from attendees themselves, the star-studded panel revealed the methods that each lady uses to keep her balance while juggling so many balls in the air (modeled after the name of one of the products in her new Goop supplement line, naturally).

Related
6 Workouts You'll Be Obsessing Over in 2017

Previous Next
Join the conversation
GoopMiranda KerrWorkoutsCelebrity FitnessCameron DiazNicole RichieGwyneth Paltrow
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
22 Stars Who Have Been in Their Famous Friends' Weddings
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Quotes on Nudity
Sex
29 Sexy Stars Dish on Nudity
by Tara Block
Summer Fragrance Trends 2017
Beauty Trends
by Wendy Gould
Cannes Film Festival Pictures
Jessica Chastain
The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Celebrity Best Friend Breakups
Celebrity Friendships
What the Hell Happened to These Famous Friendships?
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds