3 Ways the "Magical Fruit" Can Help You Lose Weight
6 Ways the New Apple Watch Update Will Seriously Amp Up Your Workouts
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos

Peet's Coffee Vegan Dairy-Free Pumpkin Latte

Upset You Can't Get a Vegan PSL at Starbucks? Peet's Is Here For You

If you experienced a rage blackout when you learned that the PSL sauce at Starbucks has milk in it — and that no matter which way you order a pumpkin spice latte, you can't make it vegan or dairy-free — then we have some very exciting news for you.

Related
Warning: Your Almond, Soy, or Coconut Milk PSL Isn't Actually Dairy-Free

Starbucks may have started the PSL craze, but Peet's has made it completely vegan with coconut milk and coconut whipped cream. That's right: you don't even have to skip the whip, if your pumpkin-loving heart so desires. The drink is "entirely nondairy," meaning there's no hidden sweetened condensed milk in the pumpkin sauce (*side-eyeing Starbucks right now*). Bonus: both coconut milk and whip are permanent menu features, meaning you can veganify any of your favorite drinks.

The pumpkin latte "features hand-pulled espresso and pumpkin, and is dusted with fragrant spices," Peet's said in an email. You know what to do — sprint over to Peet's and get yourself a cup of pumpkiny goodness. Blessed.

Image Source: Peet's
