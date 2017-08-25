Upset You Can't Get a Vegan PSL at Starbucks? Peet's Is Here For You

If you experienced a rage blackout when you learned that the PSL sauce at Starbucks has milk in it — and that no matter which way you order a pumpkin spice latte, you can't make it vegan or dairy-free — then we have some very exciting news for you.

Starbucks may have started the PSL craze, but Peet's has made it completely vegan with coconut milk and coconut whipped cream. That's right: you don't even have to skip the whip, if your pumpkin-loving heart so desires. The drink is "entirely nondairy," meaning there's no hidden sweetened condensed milk in the pumpkin sauce (*side-eyeing Starbucks right now*). Bonus: both coconut milk and whip are permanent menu features, meaning you can veganify any of your favorite drinks.

The pumpkin latte "features hand-pulled espresso and pumpkin, and is dusted with fragrant spices," Peet's said in an email. You know what to do — sprint over to Peet's and get yourself a cup of pumpkiny goodness. Blessed.