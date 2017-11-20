 Skip Nav
12 Workout Leggings That Warrant a "Dangerous Curves Ahead" Warning
Every girl knows that shopping for leggings can either be an exhilarating or painful experience. When a pair is good, they're really good, but when something's off, you just want to give up and commit to sweats forever. For curvier girls, shopping for leggings can be especially challenging since some brands don't cater to all sizes, which is ludicrous because, in my opinion, leggings look better the more curves they're hugging.

With that in mind, we trekked the ecommerce terrains to find the best size-inclusive leggings for all types of exercise. Whether you're working up a sweat finishing day 29 of your 30-day squat challenge, stretching your limbs in a strengthening yoga sequence, or busting a move in your cardio dance class, these leggings will not only support your fitness game, but turn you into a stunning traffic-stopper.

Athleta
Metro High Waisted Legging
$79 $37.99
from Athleta
Buy Now See more Athleta Petite Pants
Fit For Me by Fruit of the Loom
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Plus Pants
FILA SPORT Plus Size FILA Sport® Workout Crop Leggings
$48 $29.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Plus Pants
Zella
Plus Size Women's 'Hatha' High Waist Crop Leggings
$59
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Plus Pants
Forever 21 Abstract Print Leggings
$12
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Sejour
Plus Size Women's Ponte Leggings
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sejour Plus Pants
Vince Camuto
Plus Size Women's Lacquer Inset Moto Leggings
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Plus Pants
Kohl's Plus Pants
Marika Plus Size Marika Morgan Moto Workout Leggings
$52 $35.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Plus Pants
Zella
Plus Size Women's Live In High Waist Leggings
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Plus Pants
Kohl's Plus Pants
Balance Collection Plus Size Balance Collection Melodie Mesh Panel Workout Leggings
$65 $44.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Plus Pants
Rainbeau Curves Women's Andrea Print Leggings
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tek Gear
Plus Size Basic Capri Leggings
$36 $20.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Tek Gear Plus Pants
