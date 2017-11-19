Full of Kicking and Punching, This Dance Cardio Workout Is What You Need

Put on your dancing shoes, because it's time have a cardio party. This 30-minute workout led by Simone De La Rue, the creator of Hollywood's hottest workout, Body by Simone, is so fun you will forget that you're burning serious calories. The moves are kickboxing inspired with punches, jabs, and kicks, making this workout feel emotionally cathartic. Press play, and get ready to move.

Wardrobe Credits: Alo Yoga outfits and Body by Simone shoes