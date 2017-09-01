 Skip Nav
Me and My Big Butt Tested These Workout Pants So You Don't Have To

One of my biggest struggles with working out (aside from talking myself into working out), is finding comfortable workout clothes. I love workout clothes so much and tend to wear them a lot for everything other than working out, but then when I go for a run in my "running pants," I realize that they don't work for me. The reason? The junk in my trunk.

I have been blessed with a whole lot of curves, and while I usually love them, sometimes they're a burden. For working out especially, I have found that some workout pants won't stay in place when I set off on a run or start a yoga practice. I can attribute this to not just my butt but also my love handles and my stomach. (Y'all, I have the curves everywhere.) When I ran my first half-marathon, I spent probably the first mile trying to get the waistband on my pants to stay put, and it only finally worked when I was sweaty enough that the material just stuck to my skin.

Since then, I've tried and tested various workout pants solely based on how they perform for someone who is working with their curves. I've gone through a lot of them and have found a few at varying price points, styles, and materials that I'm hoping will suit all of the rest of you out there who are like me and need a quality pair of pants that you can work out in and not have to mess with. These are my favorites when it comes to running and yoga.

90 Degree by Reflex Printed Yoga Pants
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Old Navy Go-Dry Mesh-Trim 7/8-Length Leggings
Target C9 Champion Women's Freedom Lattice Cutout Leggings
Gap Fit gFast High-Rise Sculpt Compression Capris
Lululemon Break Free Tight
