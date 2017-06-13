 Skip Nav
Born After the '80s Aerobics Craze, Pony Sweat Is the Dance Workout Millennials Were Missing
"A dance class that feels like dancing in your bedroom." That is how Emilia Richeson describes Pony Sweat — the body-positive dance aerobics workout she created as an alternative to less inclusive dance classes. Operating out of two studios in Los Angeles, Pony Sweat invites clients of all fitness levels to break a sweat while listening to fun pop songs. In fact, the cardio workout feels reminiscent of the aerobic workouts largely popularized by Jane Fonda in the 1980s.

This overall sentiment is certainly intentional on Richeson's behalf. On YouTube, Pony Sweat described the workout moves as "combinations of steps you might remember from '80s VHS tapes of iconic aerobics gurus Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda." Richeson's new iteration, however, comes with a twist. "It's dance aerobics for fitness misfits of a new generation."

Though Richeson rocks crop tops and spandex, she ultimately just wants her clients to dress and work out as they please. On the emotional vulnerability that dancing requires, Richeson said in an interview with Nylon, "When I started Pony, it went back to that '80s aerobics. There was a lot of pelvic thrusting. We all have different abilities. A lot of us have a lot of tightness there. Moving that way can be [emotionally] tricky for some people." Adding, "How do you find the safeness?"

Following the localized success of the class, Richeson choreographed her first full-length workout video, developed with the help of Pancake Mountain and Evidence Film Studios. Pony Sweat: Volume One is a 50-minute-long dance fest that includes a warmup, stretching, and plenty of dancing set to music from Siouxsie and the Banshees, A Flock of Seagulls, and Goldfrapp. Yes, there's a recurring "pony" move that really just requires dancers to jog in place but the name makes it sound way cuter.

