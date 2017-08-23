 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
2-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
Healthy Recipes
This Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie Has Over 30 Grams of Protein
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Simplest Core Exercise Everyone Should Be Doing

Powerlifter's 7-Month Transformation

The Motto That Fueled Steph's 7-Month Transformation Deserves a F*ckin' Billboard

We. All. Start. Somewhere. 👏🏻 Left picture was January, right picture was this morning. I think the most important lesson I've learned is that setbacks make comebacks. Don't let mistakes derail you. Get back up and keep pushin! #transformationtuesday

A post shared by Steph Butch (@stephbutch) on

If you've been having trouble shedding (or gaining) the pounds in an effort to change your body, Steph Butch has some words of wisdom that'll certainly help you on your journey. A powerlifter who now sticks to a mostly plant-based diet, Steph recently shared a before-and-after collage that shows how her body has transformed over a seven-month period. In the photo from the present day, her whole body (especially her tummy) is notably more toned, but it's her caption that truly speaks to us on a deeper level.

Though short and sweet, Steph's caption contains a vital nugget of knowledge that everyone needs to read. "I think the most important lesson I've learned is that setbacks make comebacks," she wrote. "Don't let mistakes derail you. Get back up and keep pushin!" We couldn't agree more with that statement.

Related
Kaitlyn Is Down 78 Pounds — 53 Just From Weightlifting

POPSUGAR touched base with Steph to hear more about her mindset during her transformation, and the powerlifter offered up additional must-hear words about the concept of consistency. She explained how sticking to a regular schedule is a must if you want to see results like hers, but that you shouldn't quit altogether if you happen to fall off track every once in a while. "Just be consistent," she told us. "One bad day won't ruin anything. Don't beat yourself up for enjoying a treat now and then. Embrace the process and run with it. Progress isn't linear."

BRB, making that last little tidbit into a wallpaper and permanently setting it as our cell phone backgrounds. "Progress isn't linear" — remember that!

Join the conversation
Fitness InstagramFitness InspirationFitness MotivationHealthy LivingBefore And AfterBody Image
Join The Conversation
Inspiration
27 Quotes That Will Inspire Weight Loss AND Self-Love
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
115-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation Photo
Before and After Weight Loss
The Key to Jessica's 115-Pound Weight Loss Had Nothing to Do With Diet and Exercise
by Victoria Messina
Demi Lovato's Diet and Exercise
Demi Lovato
The Secret Behind Demi Lovato's Confidence and Happiness? This Routine
by Dominique Astorino
Mini Band Workouts From Latina Instagram Trainers
New Year
5 Workouts That Use Mini Bands — and Burn Serious Calories
by Macy Daniela Martin
Fitness Blogger Shows How Misleading Photos Are
Fitness Motivation
7 Before and After Photos That Prove Things Aren't Always as They Seem
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds