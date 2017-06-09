Printable Bodyweight Workouts
13 Printable No-Equipment At-Home Workouts to Try Now
Photo 1 of 14
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Printable No-Equipment At-Home Workouts to Try Now
Lack of a gym membership is no longer an excuse for skipping workouts. Instead of relying on equipment, let your body be the gym. These 13 bodyweight workouts are effective, easy to follow, and plenty of fun! You can do these in the comfort of your living room!
nice one
Really interesting collection of bodyweight exercises. Any workout you can do rather quickly (with proper form) that is effective is tops in my book. Even though many people still say they don't have time to exercise, it seems every little bit counts (especially if you take the lessons indicated in this recent study: www.sciencedaily.com/releases/... )