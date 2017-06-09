 Skip Nav
13 Printable No-Equipment At-Home Workouts to Try Now
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
The 10 Rules of Weight Loss You Should Always Follow
"Social Jet Lag" Happens Every Week — and It Could Cost You Your Health
13 Printable No-Equipment At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Lack of a gym membership is no longer an excuse for skipping workouts. Instead of relying on equipment, let your body be the gym. These 13 bodyweight workouts are effective, easy to follow, and plenty of fun! You can do these in the comfort of your living room!

Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)

cosmoslyn cosmoslyn 2 years

nice one

Josh15015485 Josh15015485 2 years

Really interesting collection of bodyweight exercises. Any workout you can do rather quickly (with proper form) that is effective is tops in my book. Even though many people still say they don't have time to exercise, it seems every little bit counts (especially if you take the lessons indicated in this recent study: www.sciencedaily.com/releases/... )
