 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
Insomnia
Soothing Summer Sleep Tips to Try Tonight
Productivity
5 Things You Can Do to Feel More Energized Right Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout

Get the printable version of this seven-minute HIIT workout here!

When it comes to high-intensity interval training (HIIT), the pros definitely outweigh the cons. While it may feel unpleasant to push your body to go faster and harder for that short time period, the rewards are worth it: HIIT helps you blast more belly fat, save time, and burn way more calories (even after your workout is long over) than a lower-intensity workout alone. A 2013 study published in the American College of Sports Medicine's Health and Fitness Journal found that a few minutes of training at almost your max can accomplish all of this in way less time than a traditional workout. How much less? Try just seven minutes total.

The ACSM's interval workout consists of 12 exercises, which should be done at an intensity of eight on a scale of 10; each exercise lasts 30 seconds, with a 10-second rest in between. Repeat the circuit if you'd like a longer workout. Keeping the intensity up — and the rest periods short — is key, so keep reading to learn the moves and then get going! You'll need a mat and a chair or bench.

Related
25 No-Equipment Moves That Transform Your Body

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HIITInterval Workouts
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
mverble28 mverble28 3 years
How many calories does this burn?
MoiContreLaVie MoiContreLaVie 3 years
GREAT post. Loved this little workout. Just HAD to include this in my Links You'll Love round-up this week so everyone can give it a try! http://www.moicontrelavie.com/2013/07/07/links-youll-love-74/
ltorreslliteras ltorreslliteras 3 years
Is there a PDF printable of the entire 7-Minute HIIT Workout with all the images and instructions?
Butt Exercises
11 Exercises to Transform Your Flat Butt
by Jenny Sugar
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Avocado Cupcakes Recipe
Food Video
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
by Brandi Milloy
How to Freeze Oatmeal
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Quick Tips For Energy
Productivity
5 Things You Can Do to Feel More Energized Right Now
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds