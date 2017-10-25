20-Minute Tabata Workout
Total-Body Tabata — Get Ready to Torch and Tone
Nothing beats Tabata workouts for maximizing the benefits of a workout. This interval training helps burn calories and build muscle in 20 minutes. For the four-minute Tabata round, we mix two complementary exercises, so you can go strong and maintain good form for all your reps.
Here's the workout and directions. Keep scrolling for explanations on the moves.
