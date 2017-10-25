 Skip Nav
Total-Body Tabata — Get Ready to Torch and Tone

Nothing beats Tabata workouts for maximizing the benefits of a workout. This interval training helps burn calories and build muscle in 20 minutes. For the four-minute Tabata round, we mix two complementary exercises, so you can go strong and maintain good form for all your reps.

Here's the workout and directions. Keep scrolling for explanations on the moves.

Total-Body Tabata — Get Ready to Torch and Tone
Tabata One: Lateral High-Knee Run and Hold
Tabata One: Ali Shuffle
Tabata Two: Burpee
Tabata Two: Chaturanga Push-Up
Tabata Three: Alternating Side Lunge
Breakdancer Kick
Cooldown: Trunk Twist
Cooldowns: Straight-Leg Roll-Up
Cooldown: Pilates Swimming
