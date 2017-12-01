 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Garlicky Pickle "Kombucha" Exists, and It's Really Good For Your Gut
Starbucks
Sip on These Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks — All 150 Calories or Fewer!
Breakfast
Lose Weight With These High-Fiber Breakfast Ideas
Beginner Fitness Tips
Wanna Run Faster and Longer? Forget Everything You Think You Know About Foot Strike

Probiotic Pickle Drink

Garlicky Pickle "Kombucha" Exists, and It's Really Good For Your Gut

Pickles are having a moment, and as someone who drank the juice from the pickle jar with a straw as a kid (TMI?), this pleases me. I recently learned about a way to drink pickle juice as an adult that's actually beneficial to your health — and it tastes just like kombucha.

It's called the Garlic Dill Pickle Gut Shot from Farmhouse Culture, a company that makes probiotic-rich snacks and drinks, like chips called Kraut Krisps. When a box of Farmhouse Culture's new drinks landed on my desk, I was intrigued by the Ginger Lemon Gut Punch and other flavors like Strawberry Hibiscus, but I let out an audible gasp when I came across the pickle flavor. A savory, briny, sparkling beverage that's good for your immune system? Yes, please!

While this looks and tastes like kombucha, it's not exactly the same. It's made with just five ingredients, none of which is a kombucha culture: green cabbage, water, cucumber, sea salt, and garlic. And unlike another line of Farmhouse Culture beverages called Gut Punch, this one is called the Garlic Dill Pickle Gut Shot for a reason — it's meant to be taken as a quick, 1.5-ounce sip. "A 1.5-ounce serving of Gut Shot offers roughly twice as many live probiotics as most leading kombuchas contain in a 16-ounce bottle," a Farmhouse Culture spokesperson said in an email to POPSUGAR.

A post shared by Farmhouse Culture (@farmhouseculture) on

Related
Pickle Juice Soda Is Here and It's "a Really Big Dill"

And a shot-glass-size sip of this is really all you need — it's packed with flavor. A couple other pickle enthusiasts who heard my excitement braved a sip of the Gut Shot with me, and all of our eyes widened when we tasted it . . . "Whoa," all of us said. This stuff is garlicky, perfectly pickle-y, just the right amount of bubbly, and so tasty. It's not something you want to drink before a first date (hi, garlic breath). In fact, a serious pickle hater called this "man-repeller juice" upon smelling it nearby my desk, but if you're into pickle-flavored foods, you'll definitely want to try it.

The cool thing about incorporating pickle juice into your wellness routine is that it aids in muscle recovery. A shot of the pungent Garlic Dill Pickle Gut Shot can help nurse a hangover and promote a healthy level of gut bacteria. This unexpected probiotic beverage is available at most Whole Foods locations and many natural food stores, so put down the pickle jar and grab a bottle of this instead.

Join the conversation
Healthy LivingPicklesHealthy Snacks
Holiday Fitness
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
by Hilary White
Best Aromatherapy Products
Holiday Fitness
20 Aromatherapy Products to Help You Through the Holidays
by Aly Walansky
Easy Fitness Resolutions
Holiday Fitness
2018 Simple Fitness Resolutions That Are Good For Your Body and Soul
by Jamie Mieuli
Gifts For Introverts
gift guide
41 Gifts For Introverts That Are Under $50
by Karenna Meredith
How Reading Helps With Anxiety
Wellness
I Have Anxiety, and This Simple Activity Has Helped Me SO Much
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds