Step Aside, Protein Bars — Protein-Packed Popcorn Is Here to Steal the Show!

Popcorn is definitely one of my go-to snacks, but it's easy for my addiction to get a tad out of hand. One second, I'm savoring that first steaming kernel, and the next, I'm licking the butter off my fingers and wondering how on earth I inhaled an entire bag so quickly. Sound familiar?

Popcorn isn't necessarily high in calories or anything, but what if I told you there's a way to get your protein fix while also satisfying those late-night hankerings for the crunchy treat? Yes, it's possible, and no, you're not dreaming.

You Fresh Naturals is a company that makes a handful of tasty treats, including nut butters, frosting, oats, and popcorn, all of which are gluten-free and packed with protein that comes from whey protein isolate. Can I get a "heck yeah"?! It currently sells three mouthwatering popcorn flavors — Sweet & Salty, Cheddar Cheese, and Cinnamon Crunch — in addition to Vegan Crunch and Pizza flavors, both of which are unfortunately out of stock at the moment. Each bag of popcorn contains a whopping eight grams of protein per serving. We'll take this over a basic protein bar any day of the week.

If you're ready to add one of these protein-packed goodies to your pantry, read on to pick out your favorite flavor — or go ahead and devour all three!