A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
The Ultimate Quick Booty Lift and Tone Workout
Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need
Step Aside, Protein Bars — Protein-Packed Popcorn Is Here to Steal the Show!

Popcorn is definitely one of my go-to snacks, but it's easy for my addiction to get a tad out of hand. One second, I'm savoring that first steaming kernel, and the next, I'm licking the butter off my fingers and wondering how on earth I inhaled an entire bag so quickly. Sound familiar?

Popcorn isn't necessarily high in calories or anything, but what if I told you there's a way to get your protein fix while also satisfying those late-night hankerings for the crunchy treat? Yes, it's possible, and no, you're not dreaming.

You Fresh Naturals is a company that makes a handful of tasty treats, including nut butters, frosting, oats, and popcorn, all of which are gluten-free and packed with protein that comes from whey protein isolate. Can I get a "heck yeah"?! It currently sells three mouthwatering popcorn flavors — Sweet & Salty, Cheddar Cheese, and Cinnamon Crunch — in addition to Vegan Crunch and Pizza flavors, both of which are unfortunately out of stock at the moment. Each bag of popcorn contains a whopping eight grams of protein per serving. We'll take this over a basic protein bar any day of the week.

If you're ready to add one of these protein-packed goodies to your pantry, read on to pick out your favorite flavor — or go ahead and devour all three!

