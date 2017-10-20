Attention, All SoulCycle-Lovers: Make That Amazing Candle at Home

If you're obsessed with SoulCycle, you know that intoxicating, sweet grapefruit smell wafting from the studio. Now you can re-create it at home for a fraction of the price (the original is $42!) with this simple DIY. Feel refreshed and bring the exhilaration of SoulCycle home with you.



This Magical Mermaid Candle Looks Like the Ocean but Smells Like Heaven Related