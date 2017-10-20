Attention, All SoulCycle-Lovers: Make That Amazing Candle at Home

 Skip Nav
If you're obsessed with SoulCycle, you know that intoxicating, sweet grapefruit smell wafting from the studio. Now you can re-create it at home for a fraction of the price (the original is $42!) with this simple DIY. Feel refreshed and bring the exhilaration of SoulCycle home with you.

DIY SoulCycle Grapefruit Wake-Up Candle

Ingredients

  1. 1 15-ounce stemless wine glass
  2. Yellow spray paint (or paint of choice)
  3. 4 cups soy wax flakes (about 15 ounces)
  4. 80 drops grapefruit essential oil
  5. 10 drops orange essential oil
  6. 10 drops lemon essential oil
  7. 5 drops ylang-ylang essential oil
  8. Candle wick
  9. Popsicle sticks
  10. Clips

Directions

  1. Place your wine glass inside a large box and spray-paint it yellow. Allow the paint to dry for 15 minutes and spray again for a thicker coat. Set aside for 1 hour.
  2. After 1 hour, gently remove your wine glass from the box. Use a glue dot to affix your candle wick to the center of the glass.
  3. In a large glass measuring cup, melt your soy wax in the microwave in 30-second intervals until completely melted.
  4. Once melted, allow the wax to cool for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, stir in the essential oils. Pour the wax into your prepared glass. Use two popsicle sticks to center the wick.
  5. Let cool for at least an hour. Remove the popsicle sticks, trim the wick, and enjoy!

Information

Yield
1 candle
Cook Time
4 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
