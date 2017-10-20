SoulCycle Grapefruit Candle
Attention, All SoulCycle-Lovers: Make That Amazing Candle at Home
If you're obsessed with SoulCycle, you know that intoxicating, sweet grapefruit smell wafting from the studio. Now you can re-create it at home for a fraction of the price (the original is $42!) with this simple DIY. Feel refreshed and bring the exhilaration of SoulCycle home with you.
DIY SoulCycle Grapefruit Wake-Up Candle
From Mona Zavosh
Ingredients
- 1 15-ounce stemless wine glass
- Yellow spray paint (or paint of choice)
- 4 cups soy wax flakes (about 15 ounces)
- 80 drops grapefruit essential oil
- 10 drops orange essential oil
- 10 drops lemon essential oil
- 5 drops ylang-ylang essential oil
- Candle wick
- Popsicle sticks
- Clips
Directions
- Place your wine glass inside a large box and spray-paint it yellow. Allow the paint to dry for 15 minutes and spray again for a thicker coat. Set aside for 1 hour.
- After 1 hour, gently remove your wine glass from the box. Use a glue dot to affix your candle wick to the center of the glass.
- In a large glass measuring cup, melt your soy wax in the microwave in 30-second intervals until completely melted.
- Once melted, allow the wax to cool for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, stir in the essential oils. Pour the wax into your prepared glass. Use two popsicle sticks to center the wick.
- Let cool for at least an hour. Remove the popsicle sticks, trim the wick, and enjoy!
Information
- Yield
- 1 candle
- Cook Time
- 4 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan