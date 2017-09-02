Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies

Got an insatiable sweet tooth, but you're trying to cut back on processed sugar? Head to your kitchen and bake these cookies right now! They're not only free of white sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, honey, or any other processed sweeteners, but they're also flour-free, gluten-free, and vegan, so if you're trying to eat cleaner, you can feel good biting into these chewy gems.

These cookies are made with dates instead of white sugar, and ground rolled oats instead of flour, but no one will know it! All they'll know is that they want another (and another!) of these crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside cookies.

I've made these treats using both a Vitamix and a food processor, and both work well — the food processor just took a little longer. You can make these as chunky or smooth as you want, depending on how long you let the machine go.

These cookies are made with raisins, but if you're bending the rules a little, you can substitute dairy-free chocolate chips instead. I mean, we're not barbarians!







