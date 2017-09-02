Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies

Sugar-Free Cookie Recipe
Got an insatiable sweet tooth, but you're trying to cut back on processed sugar? Head to your kitchen and bake these cookies right now! They're not only free of white sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, honey, or any other processed sweeteners, but they're also flour-free, gluten-free, and vegan, so if you're trying to eat cleaner, you can feel good biting into these chewy gems.
These cookies are made with dates instead of white sugar, and ground rolled oats instead of flour, but no one will know it! All they'll know is that they want another (and another!) of these crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside cookies.
I've made these treats using both a Vitamix and a food processor, and both work well — the food processor just took a little longer. You can make these as chunky or smooth as you want, depending on how long you let the machine go.
These cookies are made with raisins, but if you're bending the rules a little, you can substitute dairy-free chocolate chips instead. I mean, we're not barbarians!
Date-Sweetened Cookies
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 10 medjool dates (big and soft ones)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup raw almonds
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/3 cup coconut oil, liquid (or canola)
- 1/2 medium banana
- 1/3 cup raisins
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place dates and vanilla in a food processor or high-speed blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Add almonds until smooth, another minute or so.
- Add in the oats, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, and oil, and process for another few minutes. You might need to stop periodically to scrape the sides in order to get the mixture to blend evenly. Add in the banana for 10 seconds.
- Stir in the raisins.
- Shape dough with a spoon into 20 cookies on 2 lightly greased cookie sheets and flatten slightly with a spatula.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly brown.
- Place on a cooling rack and store uneaten cookies in an airtight container.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Cookies
- Yield
- 20 cookies
- Cook Time
- 30 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 104