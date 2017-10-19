Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts
These Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts Are Your New Fall Go-To
One of the best parts of apple picking is noshing on a bag of warm, delicious apple cider doughnuts when all your apples are harvested. The only downside? They're covered in grease, and you know they're not great for you. We've got you covered with these vegan apple cider doughnuts. They pack the same apple cider and cinnamon sugar punch without all of the fat and the calories. Get the taste of Fall without having to go to the orchard.
Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts
From Lisa Barnet
Ingredients
- Dry Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups white whole-wheat flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- Wet Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups apple cider
- 3/4 cup frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Coconut oil baking spray
- Cinnamon Topping:
- 2/3 cup maple sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Place dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Place wet ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined. Do not overmix.
- Grease a doughnut mold pan with baking spray. Transfer batter to a resealable plastic bag and make a small cut in one corner. Squeeze batter from bag to fill doughnut molds 3/4 full.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, until tops of doughnuts are light golden brown. Allow to cool slightly and remove doughnuts from pan.
- Combine maple sugar and cinnamon in a shallow bowl. Spray doughnuts on both sides with baking spray and dip in cinnamon sugar to coat.
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Doughnuts
- Yield
- 12 doughnuts
- Cook Time
- 40 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan