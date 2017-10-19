These Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts Are Your New Fall Go-To

One of the best parts of apple picking is noshing on a bag of warm, delicious apple cider doughnuts when all your apples are harvested. The only downside? They're covered in grease, and you know they're not great for you. We've got you covered with these vegan apple cider doughnuts. They pack the same apple cider and cinnamon sugar punch without all of the fat and the calories. Get the taste of Fall without having to go to the orchard.



