Celebrate National Dessert Day With This Delicious Vegan Treat

24 of the Best Healthy Trader Joe's Snacks
Happy birthday to you! OK, so maybe it's not your birthday, but it's somebody's birthday somewhere, so there's a good reason right there to immediately bake a batch of these chocolate cupcakes smothered with homemade chocolate frosting. And when you have your first decadent bite, you just might drop the rest of your cupcake when you realize that they're low-calorie and totally vegan, plus the frosting is made with avocados instead of butter!

The healthy fats in the avocado make these cupcakes as healthy as a bowl of kale and bean soup! OK, maybe not that healthy, but healthy enough to feel good about reaching for more. Each cupcake offers almost five grams of fiber and is just 230 calories. A real-deal chocolate cupcake is 459 calories! That's a crime when you can make these chocolate gems.

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes With Avocado "Buttercream" Frosting

Notes

Be sure to use ripe avocados for the frosting.

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients

  1. For the cupcakes:
  1. 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  2. 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  3. 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  4. 1/3 cup canola oil
  5. 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  6. 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
  7. 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  8. 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  9. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  10. 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  1. For the frosting:
  1. 2 ripe avocados
  2. 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  3. 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  4. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with 12 paper or silicone cups.
  2. Whisk together the almond milk and apple cider vinegar, and set aside for a few minutes so the milk curdles.
  3. Beat in the sugar, oil, and vanilla until foamy.
  4. In a separate bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
  5. Slowly beat the dry ingredients into the wet until smooth.
  6. Divide the batter evenly between the 12 cupcakes.
  7. Bake for 18 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and after a few minutes, move cupcakes to a cooling rack.
  8. While the cupcakes bake, make the frosting. Scoop out the avocado flesh, and place in a food processor.
  9. Add the cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla, and puree until smooth.
  10. Frost the cooled cupcakes, and enjoy!

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cupcakes
Yield
12 cupcakes
Cook Time
40 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
230
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
