Celebrate National Dessert Day With This Delicious Vegan Treat

Happy birthday to you! OK, so maybe it's not your birthday, but it's somebody's birthday somewhere, so there's a good reason right there to immediately bake a batch of these chocolate cupcakes smothered with homemade chocolate frosting. And when you have your first decadent bite, you just might drop the rest of your cupcake when you realize that they're low-calorie and totally vegan, plus the frosting is made with avocados instead of butter!

The healthy fats in the avocado make these cupcakes as healthy as a bowl of kale and bean soup! OK, maybe not that healthy, but healthy enough to feel good about reaching for more. Each cupcake offers almost five grams of fiber and is just 230 calories. A real-deal chocolate cupcake is 459 calories! That's a crime when you can make these chocolate gems.