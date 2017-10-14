Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes
Celebrate National Dessert Day With This Delicious Vegan Treat
Happy birthday to you! OK, so maybe it's not your birthday, but it's somebody's birthday somewhere, so there's a good reason right there to immediately bake a batch of these chocolate cupcakes smothered with homemade chocolate frosting. And when you have your first decadent bite, you just might drop the rest of your cupcake when you realize that they're low-calorie and totally vegan, plus the frosting is made with avocados instead of butter!
The healthy fats in the avocado make these cupcakes as healthy as a bowl of kale and bean soup! OK, maybe not that healthy, but healthy enough to feel good about reaching for more. Each cupcake offers almost five grams of fiber and is just 230 calories. A real-deal chocolate cupcake is 459 calories! That's a crime when you can make these chocolate gems.
Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes With Avocado "Buttercream" Frosting
Notes
Be sure to use ripe avocados for the frosting.
Ingredients
- For the cupcakes:
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- For the frosting:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with 12 paper or silicone cups.
- Whisk together the almond milk and apple cider vinegar, and set aside for a few minutes so the milk curdles.
- Beat in the sugar, oil, and vanilla until foamy.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- Slowly beat the dry ingredients into the wet until smooth.
- Divide the batter evenly between the 12 cupcakes.
- Bake for 18 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and after a few minutes, move cupcakes to a cooling rack.
- While the cupcakes bake, make the frosting. Scoop out the avocado flesh, and place in a food processor.
- Add the cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla, and puree until smooth.
- Frost the cooled cupcakes, and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Cupcakes
- Yield
- 12 cupcakes
- Cook Time
- 40 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 230