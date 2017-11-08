 Skip Nav
60 Recipes to Help Shave Calories Off of Lunchtime
Soothe Sinus Pain With This Simple Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
Intermediate Workouts
A Fat-Burning CrossFit Workout That Anyone Can Do (Seriously, Anyone)
25+ Christmas Desserts Even Your Nonvegan Guests Will Love

With so many dietary preferences and intolerances these days, it's always a good idea to make an extra dessert that caters to most people. The best part about these dishes is that even people without those issues will likely dive in and won't even taste the difference! So we're going to show you how easy and delicious it is to make vegan desserts that are in line with holiday cheer. Whether you're hosting a Christmas party or just being a good guest and bringing some eats, these recipes are sure to be a hit!

Vegan Caramel-Filled Tarts
Peppermint Truffles
100-Calorie Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes
4-Ingredient Chocolate Salted Caramels
Starbucks Copycat Iced Lemon Pound Cake
Sugar Cookies
100-Calorie Mini Mousse Cups
Almond Joys
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Bites
Apple Pecan Bars
3-Ingredient Chocolate Pie
Carrot Cake Protein Balls
Chocolate Mousse Strawberries
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies
Skillet Peppermint Brownies
Chocolate Raspberry Protein Balls
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
Cherry Chocolate Ice Cream
Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Jumbo Soy Nog Snickerdoodles
Chocolate Macaron Truffles
Coconut Almond Bark
White Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
Candy Cane Meringue Kisses
Mince Pies With Gingerbread Crust
Pumpkin and Gingerbread Crumb Muffins
