 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
My 6-Month CrossFit Transformation Isn't What I Thought It'd Be
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Tells Us About Her Week of Workouts (Spoiler Alert: It's Intense)
Travel
Heading to the NYC? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need

Black Bean Brownies

Gluten-Free, Vegan, Sinfully Delicious Brownies

Sometimes you just want to make and devour a huge pan of brownies. We totally get that. But we also get that you want to feel good in your leggings. So here's a compromise. Delicious brownies in bite form, so they're just 150 calories.

There's a secret ingredient, though. And it's beans. Yup. Black beans. They increase the protein in these bites so each one offers almost six grams. The beans coupled with the flaxmeal also account for 5.2 grams of fiber.

Related
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!

These are chewy, fudgy, and perfect for satisfying your deep chocolate cravings.

Black Bean Brownie Bites

Black Bean Brownie Bites

Black Bean Brownies

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons flaxmeal
  2. 6 tablespoons water
  3. 1 cup black beans, washed and drained
  4. 3/4 cup cocoa powder
  5. 1/2 cup almond meal
  6. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  7. 1 teaspoon vanilla
  8. 1/2 cup organic sugar
  9. 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  10. 2 tablespoons dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli Mini Chips)
  11. 2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with 12 paper liners.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the flaxmeal and water, and set aside.
  3. In a food processor or high-speed blender, mix together the black beans, cocoa powder, almond meal, sea salt, vanilla, sugar, and baking powder until a rich, chocolaty batter forms.
  4. Divide the batter among the 12 muffin cups, filling about halfway.
  5. Top with the chocolate chips and chopped pecans.
  6. Bake for 20 minutes.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Brownies
Yield
12 bites
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
149
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesDairy FreeHealthy LivingVeganGluten-FreeVegetarian
Join The Conversation
Salads
This Charred Broccoli Salad Tastes Just Like Fall
by Nicole Iizuka
Green Juice Gin Cocktail Recipe
Party Planning
You've Never Seen Gin and Juice Like This Before
by Nicole Iizuka
Vegetarian Casserole Recipes
Recipes
Feed a Crowd With One of These Comforting Vegetarian Casseroles
by Nicole Perry
Quesadilla Roll-Up Recipe
Original Recipes
Quesadilla Roll-Ups Are Way Better Than the Regular Kind
by Erin Cullum
Roasted Tofu, Cauliflower, and Broccoli 1-Pan Meal
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds