Gluten-Free, Vegan, Sinfully Delicious Brownies

Sometimes you just want to make and devour a huge pan of brownies. We totally get that. But we also get that you want to feel good in your leggings. So here's a compromise. Delicious brownies in bite form, so they're just 150 calories.

There's a secret ingredient, though. And it's beans. Yup. Black beans. They increase the protein in these bites so each one offers almost six grams. The beans coupled with the flaxmeal also account for 5.2 grams of fiber.

These are chewy, fudgy, and perfect for satisfying your deep chocolate cravings.