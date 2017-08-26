Black Bean Brownies
Gluten-Free, Vegan, Sinfully Delicious Brownies
Sometimes you just want to make and devour a huge pan of brownies. We totally get that. But we also get that you want to feel good in your leggings. So here's a compromise. Delicious brownies in bite form, so they're just 150 calories.
There's a secret ingredient, though. And it's beans. Yup. Black beans. They increase the protein in these bites so each one offers almost six grams. The beans coupled with the flaxmeal also account for 5.2 grams of fiber.
These are chewy, fudgy, and perfect for satisfying your deep chocolate cravings.
Black Bean Brownie Bites
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons flaxmeal
- 6 tablespoons water
- 1 cup black beans, washed and drained
- 3/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup almond meal
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup organic sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 tablespoons dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli Mini Chips)
- 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with 12 paper liners.
- In a small bowl, mix together the flaxmeal and water, and set aside.
- In a food processor or high-speed blender, mix together the black beans, cocoa powder, almond meal, sea salt, vanilla, sugar, and baking powder until a rich, chocolaty batter forms.
- Divide the batter among the 12 muffin cups, filling about halfway.
- Top with the chocolate chips and chopped pecans.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Brownies
- Yield
- 12 bites
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 149
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar