100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes

Creamy and fruity, these mini strawberry cheesecakes are the perfect dessert to make in warm weather. No oven needed; they're dairy- and gluten-free, so your friends with dietary restrictions will want to pick you up and hug you and twirl you around for finally making a treat they can eat!

At 101 calories and just over three grams of sugar, these adorable little bites sure beat devouring an entire 730-calorie piece! These are so easy to make; you just need to soak the raw cashews ahead of time, and then these cuties come together in about an hour.



Serve them at your next barbecue, or keep them in your freezer for when cheesecake cravings strike.