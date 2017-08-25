100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes

 Skip Nav
Creamy and fruity, these mini strawberry cheesecakes are the perfect dessert to make in warm weather. No oven needed; they're dairy- and gluten-free, so your friends with dietary restrictions will want to pick you up and hug you and twirl you around for finally making a treat they can eat!

At 101 calories and just over three grams of sugar, these adorable little bites sure beat devouring an entire 730-calorie piece! These are so easy to make; you just need to soak the raw cashews ahead of time, and then these cuties come together in about an hour.

Serve them at your next barbecue, or keep them in your freezer for when cheesecake cravings strike.

Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup raw cashews
  2. 1 cup pecans
  3. 6 dates, pitted
  4. 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  5. 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  6. 3/4 cup strawberries
  7. 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  8. 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  9. Juice from half a lemon (1 tablespoon)
  10. 2 tablespoons dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Mini Chips)

Directions

  1. Soak the cashews for at least 4 hours (or overnight).
  2. Add the pecans, dates, coconut, and sea salt to a food processor and process until a slightly sticky, crumbly dough forms.
  3. Press dough into the bottom of 22 mini cupcake sections using the back of a spoon and your fingertips. This makes the crust for the cheesecakes.
  4. Place them in the freezer while you make the strawberry cheesecake filling.
  5. Clean and dry the food processor. Drain the cashews and add those plus the strawberries, maple syrup, coconut oil, and lemon juice to the food processor and turn on for a couple minutes until a thick, creamy filling forms.
  6. Take the muffin tin out of the freezer and fill each with the strawberry cream filling. Sprinkle with a few chocolate chips and freeze for at least an hour.
  7. Allow to thaw for 15 minutes before serving.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cheesecake
Yield
22 pieces
Cook Time
1 hour 30 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
101 per serving
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeFrozen DessertGluten FreeHealthy LivingVeganVegetarianDessert
