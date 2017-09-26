Nothing but Treats Here! Vegan Halloween Candy You Can Find Just About Anywhere

With Twix, Kit-Kats, and candy corn dominating Halloween, the holiday can feel like a big bag of tricks to vegans. Not so fast! There are plenty of vegan-friendly candies available that don't involve making a special trip to the health food store. If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to keep a few of these candies stashed away so you can get in on the candy action come Halloween.

AirHeads Atomic Fireball Blow Pops Bottle Caps Chick-O-Stick Dots Dum Dum lollipops Fun Dip Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Jolly Ranchers Jujyfruits Laffy Taffy Lemonheads Life Savers (hard candies only) Now and Later Pez Pixy Stix Skittles Smarties Sour Patch Kids Sour Patch Watermelon Swedish Fish SweeTARTS Twizzlers Zotz

Just remember that ingredients are subject to change, so be sure to read the labels.