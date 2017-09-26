Vegan Halloween Candy
Nothing but Treats Here! Vegan Halloween Candy You Can Find Just About Anywhere
With Twix, Kit-Kats, and candy corn dominating Halloween, the holiday can feel like a big bag of tricks to vegans. Not so fast! There are plenty of vegan-friendly candies available that don't involve making a special trip to the health food store. If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to keep a few of these candies stashed away so you can get in on the candy action come Halloween.
- AirHeads
- Atomic Fireball
- Blow Pops
- Bottle Caps
- Chick-O-Stick
- Dots
- Dum Dum lollipops
- Fun Dip
- Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum
- Jolly Ranchers
- Jujyfruits
- Laffy Taffy
- Lemonheads
- Life Savers (hard candies only)
- Now and Later
- Pez
- Pixy Stix
- Skittles
- Smarties
- Sour Patch Kids
- Sour Patch Watermelon
- Swedish Fish
- SweeTARTS
- Twizzlers
- Zotz
Just remember that ingredients are subject to change, so be sure to read the labels.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts