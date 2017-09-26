 Skip Nav
Vegan Halloween Candy

Nothing but Treats Here! Vegan Halloween Candy You Can Find Just About Anywhere

With Twix, Kit-Kats, and candy corn dominating Halloween, the holiday can feel like a big bag of tricks to vegans. Not so fast! There are plenty of vegan-friendly candies available that don't involve making a special trip to the health food store. If you follow a vegan diet, make sure to keep a few of these candies stashed away so you can get in on the candy action come Halloween.

  1. AirHeads
  2. Atomic Fireball
  3. Blow Pops
  4. Bottle Caps
  5. Chick-O-Stick
  6. Dots
  7. Dum Dum lollipops
  8. Fun Dip
  9. Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum
  10. Jolly Ranchers
  11. Jujyfruits
  12. Laffy Taffy
  13. Lemonheads
  14. Life Savers (hard candies only)
  15. Now and Later
  16. Pez
  17. Pixy Stix
  18. Skittles
  19. Smarties
  20. Sour Patch Kids
  21. Sour Patch Watermelon
  22. Swedish Fish
  23. SweeTARTS
  24. Twizzlers
  25. Zotz

Just remember that ingredients are subject to change, so be sure to read the labels.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Healthy LivingVeganHalloweenCandy
