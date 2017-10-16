Vegan Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Food
Our love of pumpkin does not stop at pie; we enjoy this distinctly Fall flavor in savory dishes, too. This macaroni and cheese checks all of the boxes: it's creamy, rich, and made with fresh pumpkin puree. Move over pumpkin spice lattes; it's all about the pumpkin pasta!
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
From Lisa Barnet
Ingredients
- 1 small sugar (pie) pumpkin
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight
- 1 cup diced, cooked potato
- 3 tablespoons vegan butter
- 1 small shallot, chopped
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pound cooked whole-wheat pasta
- Topping
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
- Garnish
- Fresh sage leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF.
- Cut pumpkin in half and remove seeds (and save to roast for a tasty snack). Brush inside with olive oil and place cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, until soft and beginning to brown. Allow to cool to the touch and use a large spoon to scrape flesh from skin. Discard skin. Sauté shallot in vegan butter until soft and translucent.
- Place soaked cashews and 1 cup water in a food processor and process until very smooth and creamy. Add pumpkin, potatoes, shallot, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt, mustard, and paprika and process until smooth.
- Turn on broiler. In a small baking dish, toss panko breadcrumbs with melted vegan butter and chopped sage; broil for 1 minute, until crisp and golden brown.
- Cook pasta in boiling water and drain, reserving a little of the cooking water. Transfer sauce to a medium saucepan and heat gently, adding a little pasta water to thin if necessary. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour over cooked pasta.
- Spoon into bowls and sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs and sage leaves.
Information
- Category
- Pasta, Main Dishes
- Yield
- 6 servings
- Cook Time
- 1 hour 10 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Steve Mangurten