0
Light Dinner Ideas to Have After a Late Workout

After breaking down your muscles during a weight-training workout, they need the right kind of food for recovery — and that means adequate protein, about 10 to 20 grams within 30 minutes to an hour after your workout. The following light dinners won't leave you feeling too full before bed, but they're still packed with the nutrition you need. Each of these quick recipes has at least 10 grams of protein along with a dose of healthy carbs and weighs in at 350 calories or less.

Lemon Tuna Pita Pocket
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Raw Gorilla Wraps
Broccoli Slaw With an Egg
Fresh Burrito Bowl
Goop's Mustard Lentils
Tortilla-Less Soup
Hummus and Veggie Sandwich
Greek-Yogurt Chicken Salad
Black Bean and Mango Salad
Post-Workout Smoothie
