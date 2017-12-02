 Skip Nav
What Is Lyfe Tea?

I Tried the Kardashians' Favorite Detox Tea, and This Is What Happened

#ad Morning :) My flat tummy secret is my @lyfe_tea teatox! We need all the help we can get to keep off the holiday pounds. So keeping my @lyfe_tea with me keeps my waistline slim! Get yours here at http://bit.ly/kylielyfe #lyfetea #thanksgiving

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

I had recently graduated college, and my body was feeling my beer-drinking, late-night taco-eating habits. When a friend offered me the extra Lyfe Tea he had ordered online, I couldn't help but think of it as a way to jump-start my diet. I'd seen the tea all over Instagram, promoted by the Kardashian-Jenner girls, Ciara, Nicky Hilton, and many more celebrities, but there are a lot of things I wish I had known before starting its basic cleanse for 14 days.

What It Is

According to the website, Lyfe Tea is a loose-leaf detox and weight-loss tea made with all-natural ingredients to "cleanse and detoxify, increase metabolism, assist in the digestion of food, suppress appetite, and much more." It's available in either 14-day ($35) or 28-day ($60) packages, which are composed of a morning tea and evening tea.

Lyfe Tea is not a meal-replacement diet but is supposed to help you detox and "reach your weight loss goals naturally and effectively." The Morning Lyfe Tea is a combination of moringa, yerba mate, green tea, guarana, ginger, and lemon peel, while the evening Detox Lyfe Tea is made from senna leaves, dandelion leaves, chamomile, and nettle leaves. (A full list of the ingredients can be seen here.) The tea is the only component of the detox, however, the company also offers a meal plan and workout guide for an additional $16.

What Happened

After starting the first day of my detox with the morning tea and a granola bar, I was ready to take on the day. It had me energized, though I can't say my appetite was completely suppressed for the whole day — but I'm also not the type of person who can skip meals and be able to function normally — though I did feel fuller earlier than usual. I'm sure the fact that I was so mentally hyped up to try the tea helped with my energy levels, but when drinking the tea, I found that I also didn't need coffee the way I usually do. As for the evening tea, it definitely had me running, not so much on the treadmill, but to the bathroom. The website suggests starting the tea over the weekend or when you're not in a crowded office, but I didn't listen; luckily I was able to work from home the next day. I did not drink enough water, and after "detoxing" so much upon first starting the cleanse, I found myself getting dizzy during the day.

After 14 days of the teatox, I did see results. I was less bloated and felt like my grotesque college days were behind me, but it didn't last very long. After the two weeks ended, my long-lost stomach returned.

What I Wish I'd Known

I wish I'd known that at the end of my tea-filled weeks, I wouldn't have the body transformation that Khloé Kardashian did nor would I turn into a fitness guru. It's absolutely necessary to drink a sh*t ton of water throughout the day, because I often felt dehydrated. Now that I am two years out of college and have rid myself of all those terrible habits, I would try the tea again with a realistic mindset. Although I did sometimes get full earlier than usual during a meal, I should've had snacks throughout the day to make up for the smaller portions I was eating to prevent dizziness.

What I Wish I'd Done Differently

If I'd known that I would see results from the tea, I would have eaten healthier and worked harder in the gym so I could take advantage of the tea's benefits, but I didn't really change my normal habits while drinking the tea. Also, I occasionally consumed alcohol during my two weeks, which is not against the rules but not the best decision while trying to "rid my body and life of toxins." I recommend the tea to someone preparing for a big event, whether it's a wedding or a birthday, but definitely consult a doctor or nutritionist before starting the teatox.

