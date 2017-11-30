 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
A Health Expert Explains the Science Behind Jet Lag — and How to Combat It
Summer
The 25 Best Exercises to Tone Your Abs (and None of Them Are Crunches)
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
Yoga
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed

Why Do We Get Jet Lag?

A Health Expert Explains the Science Behind Jet Lag — and How to Combat It

When it comes to international travel, the jet lag is so real. When it strikes, it's not something a strong cup of coffee or afternoon catnap can fix. The fatigue you experience is actually a temporary sleep disorder caused by traveling quickly across multiple time zones. We spoke with Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, MD, chief medical liaison for Philips Respironics, to explain the science behind the phenomenon.

"Jet lag normally occurs within one to two days following rapid air travel across multiple time zones. As your body attempts to synchronize to your new local time zone, you will experience a variety of symptoms based on your direction of travel. Eastward and westward air travel plays a significant role in how you experience jet lag as eastward travel leads to a phase-delayed circadian period (shifting to a later time in the 24-hour cycle) and difficulty waking up the next day. Westward travel results to a phase-advanced circadian period (shifting to an earlier time in the 24-hour cycle) with early evening sleepiness and an early wake-up time."

Related
12 Easy Ways to Mimimize Jet Lag

So to your body, it does make a difference whether you're traveling into the future or backtracking into earlier time zones. Other symptoms can sneak up on you regardless of which direction you're flying. They include decreased alertness, reduced concentration, fatigue, lightheadedness, etc. On average, the symptoms persist for about one day per every time zone traveled.

ADVERTISEMENT

But are we all doomed to spend the first few (or more) days of our vacation walking around like zombies? According to Dr. Lee-Chiong, the best way to combat the pesky phenomenon is getting some restful shut-eye when you're traveling to the destination. He recommends controlling any distractions with things like noise-canceling headphones and heavy-duty earplugs, not getting lost in the media screen, avoiding heavy foods and alcohol, wearing comfortable travel clothes, and meditating to relax your mind.

And if the symptoms still follow you home? "Consider taking a dose of melatonin supplements to help your body jump-start the natural production of this hormone — your sleep and wake cycles will quickly shift back to normal."

Image Source: Burst / Matthew Henry
Join the conversation
Healthy TravelAir TravelTravel TipsHealthy LivingTravel
Wedding
This Couple's Romantic Save-the-Date Photos in Hawaii Will Make You Want to Go ASAP
by Nicole Yi
What Happens at a Sex Resort
Relationships
Here's What Really Goes Down at a Clothing-Optional "Erotic" Couples Resort
by Hilary White
Vance Creek Bridge in Washington
Travel
It's Illegal to Cross America's Second Tallest Bridge For Good Reason (but People Still Do)
by Hilary White
Travel Tips and Hacks
Travel
The Ultimate All-in-One Travel Guide
by Nicole Yi
Best Christmas Lights in America
Holiday
The 10 Most Spectacular Holiday Light Displays Across America
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds