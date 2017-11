Get Ready For Pyeongchang — Here Are the Olympic Events You'll Be Seeing

It's no secret that we're super eager to cheer for the superstar athletes participating in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. At the same time, you may find that you're not familiar with all the participating sports and disciplines, and you know you want to cheer for all the future cold-weather champions. You won't want to miss any memorable Olympic moments, so we've got you covered with a complete list of what you can expect out of the men's, women's, and mixed events in each participating sport.





Alpine Skiing

Men: alpine combined, downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super combined, super-G

Women: alpine combined, downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super combined, super-G

Mixed Events: parallel mixed team event

Biathlon

Men: 10km, 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start, 20km, 4x7.5km relay

Women: 10km pursuit, 12.5km mass start, 15km, 4x6km relay, 7.5km

Mixed Events: mixed relay, single mixed relay

Bobsleigh

Men: four-man, two-man, monobob

Women: monobob, two-man



Cross-Country Skiing

Men: 15km, 15km + 15km skiathlon, 4x10m relay, 50km, cross-country cross free, sprint 1.5km, team sprint

Women: 10km, 30km, 4x5km relay, 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, cross-country cross free, sprint 1.5km, team sprint



Curling

Men: curling

Women: curling

Mixed Events: mixed doubles



Figure Skating

Men: individual

Women: individual

Mixed Events: ice dancing, mixed NOC team, pairs

Freestyle Skiing

Men: aerials, half pipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Women: aerials, half pipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle



Ice Hockey

Men: ice hockey

Women: ice hockey



Luge

Men: singles

Women: singles

Mixed Events: doubles, mixed team relay

Nordic Combined

Men: individual, ski jumping K90 (70m), team/4x5km, sprint K120

Mixed Events: Nordic mixed team NH/3x3km

Short Track Speed Skating

Men: 1,000m, 5,000m, 1,500m, 500m

Women: 1,000m, 3,000m, 1,500m, 500m

Skeleton

Men: individual

Women: individual



Ski Jumping

Men: K120 individual (90M), K120 team (90M), K90 individual (70M)

Women: K90 individual (70M)

Mixed Events: mixed team

Snowboard

Men: giant parallel slalom, half pipe, parallel slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross

Women: giant parallel slalom, half pipe, parallel slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross

Mixed Events: team ski-snowboard cross

Speed Skating

Men: 10,000m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 500m, mass start, team pursuit

Women: 10,000m, 1,000m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 500m, mass start, team pursuit

Mixed Events: mixed NOC team sprint