 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
1 Woman's Eye-Opening Tweets Will Totally Change How You View "Self-Care"
Printable Workouts
In a Workout Rut? These 50+ Workout Posters Are the Answer
Calorie Breakdowns
These Are the Breads That a Nutritionist Eats at Home
Beginner Fitness Tips
Wanna Run Faster and Longer? Forget Everything You Think You Know About Foot Strike

Woman's Tweets About Self-Care

1 Woman's Eye-Opening Tweets Will Totally Change How You View "Self-Care"

When you hear the term "self-care," what comes to mind? Perhaps it's the image of someone settling into a steamy bubble bath while wearing a face mask and sipping on a glass of wine. I'll be the first to admit that exact scenario is part of my ideal routine when I'm in need of a mental breather, but one woman has officially changed the way I look at the phrase "self-care" for good.

Michigan-based author Jenny Trout recently shared a series of tweets to address the rarely discussed flip side of self-care, and her eye-opening words should be required reading for pretty much the entire internet. Jenny began her short but impactful Twitter thread by explaining how some "mentally-well people" these days are conditioned to think depression is an issue that one "can just wash off in a bubble bath," thanks to the throngs of articles that suggest a sudsy soak as a remedy to mental health problems. The author was quick to counter that claim by detailing how there are different levels to self-care and offering up an honest look at what it actually looks like to a "mentally ill person."

Related
This Woman's Facebook Post Nails Exactly How "Raw and Real" Anxiety Is

Jenny quickly followed up to clarify that there's nothing wrong with bubble baths, per se, as they do help ease the mind. What is wrong, however, is when "people who aren't mentally ill" claim that settling into a bathtub filled with warm soap suds is the cure-all for mental health problems, she wrote, adding that the current perception of self-care as a "sumptuous, Instagram-worthy moment of beautifully staged decadence" is way off for most people who struggle with mental health issues.

Shortly after Jenny shared her thoughts on Twitter, a handful of users responded with their thoughts, some of whom chimed in with their own personal definitions of self-care.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
Join the conversation
TwitterHealthy LivingSelf CareMental HealthStress Relief
Holiday For Kids
This Is Officially the Most Hilarious Example of How Elf on the Shelf Can Go Horribly, Horribly Wrong
by Kate Schweitzer
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds