Summery Zoodle Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light

Summer means longer days, weekend getaways, grilling-season, and, of course, the introduction of so many in-season fruits and veggies that make their way into our meals. Zucchini is one of those yummy veggies that is so versatile it can even be eaten as a pasta substitute (aka zoodle). These 15 recipes combine zoodles with other Summer produce staples that will add an extra element of freshness to dinner on those balmy nights.