 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Apple Fitness+ Has New Miley Cyrus and Shania Twain Workouts That'll Rock Your World

Apple Fitness+ Launches Miley Cyrus & Shania Twain Workouts

Apple Fitness+ Has New Miley Cyrus and Shania Twain Workouts That'll Rock Your World

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

If Miley Cyrus's new "Flowers" video — and the workout inside it — fueled your motivation to move, there's great news: you can now sweat to Miley-dedicated classes on Apple Fitness+. And Cyrus isn't the only headliner here. On March 6, Apple also launched Artist Spotlights for country queen Shania Twain and pop icon Mariah Carey.

"I hear lots of people like listening to my music in the gym and it makes me so happy — it means it's energetic and inspirational."
—Shaina Twain

In case you aren't familiar, Apple Fitness+ is the brand's workout streaming platform that was formerly exclusive for Apple Watch users. However, in October 2022, they made it available for all iPhone users for $10/month. Fitness+ regularly launches Artist Spotlight series, which are batches of classes dedicated to one specific artist's music. For example, Artist Spotlights have previously included Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and BTS.

Every Monday throughout the month of March, Women's History Month, Fitness+ will drop a new workout soundtracked to chart-topping women artists, falling across all different modalities, from cycling and yoga to strength and dance. On March 6, they started with a Mariah Carey yoga flow, a Shania Twain strength class, and a Miley Cyrus cycling workout (is there any better use for her song "The Climb?").

Related:
Shania Twain Is "Unashamed" of Her Body Post-Menopause
Shania Twain Is "Embracing" Menopause by Posing Topless; and Yes, She Still Feels Like a Woman

Courtesy of Apple
Image Source: Courtesy of Apple

Twain, whose latest album "Queen of Me" just came out on Feb. 3, is personally very excited about the collab. "You've got to make working out fun, do what you love, so it feels like burning energy instead of a job!" Twain said in a release from Apple. "I hear lots of people like listening to my music in the gym and it makes me so happy — it means it's energetic and inspirational."

Science shows music does make workouts better — it makes them feel easier, makes you happier, and encourages you to go harder. And when you have the rallying cry of "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" blasting through your strength session, it's hard not to channel that energy into what you're doing on the mat.

To access these workouts, you'll need an iPhone 8 or later, and to have iOS 16.1 or later on your phone. Then, simply navigate to the Fitness app (it comes pre-downloaded). If you haven't yet tried Fitness+, you can check it out for three months free. Beyond that, you'll need to subscribe for $10/month or $80/year.

Related:
Miley Cyrus Workout Playlist
These Miley Cyrus "Bangerz" Make the Perfect Workout Playlist

Courtesy of Apple
Image Source: Courtesy of Apple

Image Source: Getty Images / NBC
Miley Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation Disney+ Teaser
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney With "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" Special
by Sabienna Bowman 4 days ago
Miley Cyrus Announces Disney+ Special in One Legged Jumpsuit
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Takes the No-Pants Trend to a New Level in a One-Legged Catsuit
by Avery Matera 5 days ago
Miley Cyrus' Jean Paul Gaultier Thong Bodysuit on Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus's Shiny Thong Bodysuit Is Straight From the '90s
by Avery Matera 6 days ago
40+ Best Workout Songs 2023
Spotify
40+ Hype Songs You Need on Your Workout Playlist For 2023
by Melanie Whyte 6 days ago
Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, and Daughters' TikTok
Kim Kardashian
Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian's Daughters Just Won the Latest TikTok Trend Thanks to Their Moms
by Lindsay Kimble 2 weeks ago
Miley Cyrus Wears Red Bandeau Bikini to Promote New Album
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Continues Her Vintage Streak in a High-Leg Bandeau Thongkini
by Victoria Messina 2 weeks ago

From Our Partners

Now You Know

Cole Sprouse Reflects on Challenging Lili Reinhart Breakup

Celebrity News

Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Did "Quite a Bit of Damage to Each Other"

by Kelsie Gibson 16 hours ago

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez's "This Is Me . . . Now" Album Is Coming This Summer

by Njera Perkins 17 hours ago

Fitness

Cameron Diaz Said It Was "Difficult to Watch" Drew Barrymore Relapse With Alcohol

by Chandler Plante 17 hours ago

Celebrity News

Harry and Meghan's Christening For Princess Lilibet Included Tyler Perry and a Gospel Choir

by Monica Sisavat 18 hours ago

Entertainment News

"House of the Dragon" Will Reportedly Have New Fire-Breathers in Season 2

by Amanda Prahl 18 hours ago

Celebrity News

Priscilla Presley Returns to the Red Carpet Nearly 2 Months After Lisa Marie's Death

by Njera Perkins 20 hours ago

Fitness

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Misusing Alcohol at 7 Years Old

by Yerin Kim 20 hours ago

Celebrity News

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Apologize to Ariana Madix For Affair in Separate Statements

by Sabienna Bowman 21 hours ago

Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us Advertise With Us Accessibility Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.