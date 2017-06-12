Avocado Toast Frap
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
Avocado toast isn't just every millennial's breakfast staple — it's a way of life. We've come up with a new way to enjoy your brunch go-to: the Avocado Toast Frap! This creamy citrus shake is loaded with avocados and ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a perfectly prepared piece of avocado toast. Forget about unicorns and dragons — this is the frap that Starbucks needs to add to its lineup!
Avocado Toast Frap
From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 2 avocados
- 1 slice sourdough bread, toasted
- Salt
- 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup ice cubes
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Whipped cream
Directions
- Slice ripe avocados in half and remove the pit. With 1 half, carefully remove the skin and slice into thin slices. Arrange on toast and season with salt and the zest from 1 lemon. Cut in half and set aside.
- Place remaining avocado into a blender. Add the juice of the lemon, ice cubes, vanilla ice cream, milk, and sugar. Blend until smooth.
- Pour into 2 glasses and garnish with whipped cream and half a slice of avocado toast.
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Shakes
- Yield
- 2 fraps
- Cook Time
- 15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan