The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making

Avocado toast isn't just every millennial's breakfast staple — it's a way of life. We've come up with a new way to enjoy your brunch go-to: the Avocado Toast Frap! This creamy citrus shake is loaded with avocados and ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a perfectly prepared piece of avocado toast. Forget about unicorns and dragons — this is the frap that Starbucks needs to add to its lineup!

