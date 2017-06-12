 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
Food Video
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Summer
Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger

Avocado Toast Frap

The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making

Avocado toast isn't just every millennial's breakfast staple — it's a way of life. We've come up with a new way to enjoy your brunch go-to: the Avocado Toast Frap! This creamy citrus shake is loaded with avocados and ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a perfectly prepared piece of avocado toast. Forget about unicorns and dragons — this is the frap that Starbucks needs to add to its lineup!

For more Frappuccino recipes, try our DIY versions of the Cherry Pie Frappuccino and the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino.

Avocado Toast Frap

Avocado Toast Frap

Avocado Toast Frap

Ingredients

  1. 2 avocados
  2. 1 slice sourdough bread, toasted
  3. Salt
  4. 1 lemon
  5. 1/2 cup ice cubes
  6. 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  7. 1 cup milk
  8. 2 tablespoons sugar
  9. Whipped cream

Directions

  1. Slice ripe avocados in half and remove the pit. With 1 half, carefully remove the skin and slice into thin slices. Arrange on toast and season with salt and the zest from 1 lemon. Cut in half and set aside.
  2. Place remaining avocado into a blender. Add the juice of the lemon, ice cubes, vanilla ice cream, milk, and sugar. Blend until smooth.
  3. Pour into 2 glasses and garnish with whipped cream and half a slice of avocado toast.

Information

Category
Drinks, Shakes
Yield
2 fraps
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoOriginal RecipesFrappuccinoFood HumorAvocadosToastRecipes
Join The Conversation
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
by Brandi Milloy
Chipotle Guacamole Recipe
Get the Dish
No Need to Pay Extra — Make Your Own Chipotle Guac at Home!
by Susannah Chen
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Ballet Dancer Michaela DePrince | Video
Entertainment Video
From War Orphan to Ballet Star: Meet Michaela DePrince
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Dr. Kari's Goddess Locs
Entertainment Video
Meet Dr. Kari, the Woman Behind Hollywood’s Goddess Locs
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds