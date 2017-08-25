 Skip Nav
25 Cookies From Around the World
7 Foods From Magic Kingdom That Will Make Your Disney World Trip Even More Enchanting

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park contains tempting concessions and restaurants every few steps, but what's worth the high prices? These seven dishes and desserts win out for their incredible flavor! From fan favorites like Dole Whip to lesser-known items like the Nutella-slathered waffle sandwich, these foods need to go on your bucket list for your next visit.

Bacon Macaroni Hot Dog ($11 With Fries)
Dole Whip Cup ($4) and Float ($5)
Corn Dog Nuggets ($8 With Fries)
Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich With Nutella ($8)
Turkey Leg ($11)
Citrus Swirl ($4)
Croque Madame ($20)
