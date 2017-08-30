Make the Very Chicken Wings From That Famous Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Shoot

Who can forget Chrissy Teigen in a swimsuit teasing her husband John Legend with a plate of chicken wings balanced on her butt? This chicken wings recipe, courtesy of John, is sheer perfection, and here's why. The recipe calls for brining the chicken first. This not only seasons the meat thoroughly but also helps tenderize the meat. We're aiming for fall-off-the-bone, folks, and brining helps do just that. The brine and the breading call for one of Chrissy's favorite flavor starters: Lawry's Seasoned Salt, a garlicky, oniony, paprika-y salt. But then — there's the spicy honey butter. In our humble POPSUGAR opinion, the best wings are coated in a spicy-sweet syrup. Chrissy makes one thing clear; you must use Cholula in that butter sauce. The chili pepper sauce with a vinegary tang balances the oiliness of the fried wings. See? It's damn near impossible to resist your cravings for these wings. Now, let's dive in to the nitty-gritty.

