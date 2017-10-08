 Skip Nav
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show

Disney Magic Kingdom Starbucks Mug

There's Yet Another Disney-Exclusive Starbucks Tumbler, This Time in Magic Kingdom!

It's getting a little hard to keep up with all of Disney's new Starbucks mugs, but we have no complaints whatsoever. There's yet another Disney-exclusive Starbucks tumbler available for park-goers, and this time it's Magic Kingdom themed! We spotted this adorable product when the enthusiastic Disney Instagrammer Disney Lifestylers shared a screenshot of Disney Style Vibes' Instagram story, which claims the tumbler was found at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The thoughtful design on the tumbler will make any Disney-lover's heart flutter, and you'll notice tons of details as you look even closer. We can spot Cinderella's castle, the Magic Kingdom's famous fireworks, Tinker Bell, Dumbo, Peter Pan's flying ship, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, the Haunted Mansion hitchhiking ghost, Space Mountain, the Jungle Cruise, the statue of Walt and Mickey, and Splash Mountain. Talk about the cutest possible mug to drink your Mickey coffee from! Disney's Starbucks tumblers have understandably been selling out fast, so if you happen to have a Disney World trip on the horizon, keep your eyes peeled for this souvenir.

