 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
President Trump Will Be Served Steak and Ketchup During His Saudi Arabia Visit
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies

Donald Trump Served Steak and Ketchup in Saudi Arabia

President Trump Will Be Served Steak and Ketchup During His Saudi Arabia Visit

Donald Trump will reportedly chow down on a halal version of his favorite meal — steak and ketchup — during his first foreign trip as president. On Friday, May 19, Trump headed to Saudi Arabi to kick off his nine-day, five-country trip abroad. Local caterers in Saudi Arabi are expected to include Trump's infamous love for steak with ketchup on their dinner menu alongside traditional cuisine. Hopefully this means Trump, who isn't considered the healthiest eater and doesn't think exercising is necessary, will have nothing but positive things to say about the food if he does tweet about it.

Image Source: Getty / Stephen Lovekin
Join the conversation
Food NewsSteakFood TrendsKetchupDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
The Surprising Truth About Refrigerating Butter
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Matterhorn Macaroon Donuts
Food News
1 of Disneyland's Tastiest Snacks Is Now Available as a Friggin' Doughnut!
by Brinton Parker
McDonald's Soft Serve Ingredients
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Steak Tacos Recipes
Dinner
11 Steak Tacos Recipes You Need in Your Life Right Now
by Alessandra Foresto
The Best Food at Disney World's Pandora, the World of Avatar
Walt Disney World
The Most Instagrammable Food From Disney World's New Pandora
by Anna Monette Roberts
Bloomin' Onion With Steak
Appetizers
Worth the Calories: This Absurd New Bloomin' Onion From Outback
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chipotle Dessert Bunuelos
Food Reviews
by Hedy Phillips
Aldi Recipe Hacks
ALDI
by Anna Monette Roberts
How the French Cook a Steak
Dinner
You'll Never Make Steak Another Way After Trying This French Technique
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds