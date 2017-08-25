 Skip Nav
25 Cookies From Around the World
7 Ways to Make Spaghetti Squash That Doesn't Suck

Congratulations — you've finally learned how to prep a spaghetti squash! Now, what the heck do you make with it? Since no amount of staring will magically transform the "noodles" into actual carbs, you're going to need to consult the flavor department to make this veggie as appealing as possible. As a self-proclaimed pasta addict, I've figured out ways to work with spaghetti squash and turn it into a packed lunch I actually look forward to eating. Read on for seven tips and recipes that just might convince you to eat spaghetti squash more often than spaghetti.

Don't forget to season it from the beginning.
Microwave it if you're short on time.
Pair it with a big batch of slow-cooker bolognese.
Or go for a hearty and filling meat-free sauce.
Meal-prep it!
Load it up with parmesan.
Disguise it as mac and cheese.
