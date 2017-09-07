Easy Summer Dinners
Eat Seasonally With These Easy Summer Dinners
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Eat Seasonally With These Easy Summer Dinners
It's not too difficult to dress up warm-weather produce. The flavors of ripe corn, tomatoes, and leafy greens are divine on their own, so they don't need much jazzing up. These dinner recipes are a great use of the flourishing items in farmers market stands. They are fairly simple, making them perfect for weeknights.
— Additional reporting by Leo Danzig
0previous images
-11more images