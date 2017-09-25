60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less

 Skip Nav
3 Methods For Making Matcha
Let's face it: even the most enthusiastic cooks can fall into a takeout and delivery rut during especially busy times. While transforming raw ingredients into a tasty meal is pretty magical, the postmeal cleanup can be enough of a deterrent to make cooking midweek seem impossible. If you've felt this way as of late, a one-pot or -pan meal may be the answer. The secret of many a savvy cook, these minimal-cleanup meals are low on fuss and high on flavor. This collection of recipes is particularly geared toward busy weeks, as all of the recipes are both one-pot or -pan and take an hour or less to cook.

Roast Chicken With Corn, Bacon, and Basil
Vegan Chickpea Soup
Shrimp and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Creamy Skillet Mac and Cheese
Spanish Chicken and Potatoes
Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
Mexican Quinoa
Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, Potatoes, and Onions
Sweet Chili Chicken Stir-Fry
Baked Sweet Potato With Cannellini Beans and Spinach
Chicken Enchilada Skillet
Pasta Puttanesca
Creamy Lentils With Spinach
Lemony Shrimp and Quinoa en Papillote
Vegan Pumpkin Chili
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Tenders With Roasted Green Beans and Tomatoes
Broccoli White Bean Soup
Tex-Mex Ground Beef Tacos
Barramundi, Ginger, and Peppers en Papillote
Very Veggie Fried Rice
Garlic Ranch Chicken and Veggies
Mushroom and Swiss Chard Pasta
Shrimp Fajitas in Foil
Farro With Tomatoes and Feta
Roasted Chicken and Vegetables With Miso-Honey Butter
30-Minute Butternut Squash and Cider Soup
Bang Bang Shrimp With Napa Cabbage Slaw
Cheesy Chicken, Quinoa, and Broccoli
Sesame Salmon With Shiitake Mushrooms
Baked Ranch Chicken Tenders and Vegetables
Upgraded Grilled Ham and Cheese
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds