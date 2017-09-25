60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less

Let's face it: even the most enthusiastic cooks can fall into a takeout and delivery rut during especially busy times. While transforming raw ingredients into a tasty meal is pretty magical, the postmeal cleanup can be enough of a deterrent to make cooking midweek seem impossible. If you've felt this way as of late, a one-pot or -pan meal may be the answer. The secret of many a savvy cook, these minimal-cleanup meals are low on fuss and high on flavor. This collection of recipes is particularly geared toward busy weeks, as all of the recipes are both one-pot or -pan and take an hour or less to cook.