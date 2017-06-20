26 Shrimp Recipes Perfect For Any Night of the Week

There are many reasons to love shrimp: its sweet flavor; succulent, snappy texture; and speed of preparation come to mind. Add to that the versatility of this freezer staple, and it's no surprise that it's a weeknight dinner superstar. Keep reading for everything from a lighter take on bang bang shrimp to a recipe for lemon butter shrimp so irresistible you'll want to mop up every last drop of its sauce.