Steal This Helpful Meal-Prep Hack From Joanna Gaines

How Joanna Gaines Cooks Vegetables
The hardest part to eating healthy is the prep work. I like to set aside thirty minutes at the beginning of the week to clean and chop my veggies and fruits. My kids aren't big fans of raw or steamed veggies but they love the taste and texture of vegetables when I oven roast them. It's simple- line your pan with foil and drizzle your veggies with olive oil (I like to stir around to make sure it's all coated) and then sprinkle with sea salt and fresh ground pepper. Bake at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes. (I love adding sweet potatoes to the mix bc they curb my sweet tooth. Oven roasted kale chips are a favorite too!). #eatgoodfeelgood ❤️
Joanna Gaines is known for her desserts, especially her lemon pie, so it makes sense that she can even transform the most boring veggie into something caramelized (and as close to candy as it can be!). In a recent Instagram post, the Fixer Upper star first recommends meal prepping veggies and fruit on a Monday. According to Joanna, you'll only need to set aside 30 minutes. Next, it's all about the cooking method. She swears by roasting veggies like kale, cauliflower, broccoli, and sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt, and pepper in a 425°F oven for 20-25 minutes. This method results in tender veggies with scrumptiously sweet roasted edges. Joanna admits it's the only way she can get her kids to eat their veggies. Once you've tried it, you'll be inspired to work with other veggies too like brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and even cabbage.