Steal This Helpful Meal-Prep Hack From Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines is known for her desserts, especially her lemon pie, so it makes sense that she can even transform the most boring veggie into something caramelized (and as close to candy as it can be!). In a recent Instagram post, the Fixer Upper star first recommends meal prepping veggies and fruit on a Monday. According to Joanna, you'll only need to set aside 30 minutes. Next, it's all about the cooking method. She swears by roasting veggies like kale, cauliflower, broccoli, and sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt, and pepper in a 425°F oven for 20-25 minutes. This method results in tender veggies with scrumptiously sweet roasted edges. Joanna admits it's the only way she can get her kids to eat their veggies. Once you've tried it, you'll be inspired to work with other veggies too like brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and even cabbage.