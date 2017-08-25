 Skip Nav
35 Snacks That Prove Italians Do Appetizers Best

When you think "Italian" you may already envision pasta, but there's so much more to the cuisine than that. If you're dreaming up appetizers to serve at a party, permit these Italian palate pleasers to inspire your spread. While most of them lean more toward the traditional route, a few are Americanized (think: caprese skewers, pizza cone, and fried ravioli).

Marinated Olives
Burrata-Stuffed Squash Blossom Recipe
Crostini With Zucchini Pesto
Caprese Salad Skewers
Lamb Lollipops
Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese Tartines
Parmesan Fricos
Pizza Cones
Truffle and Parmesan Popcorn
T.G.I Friday's Mozzarella Sticks
Cranberry, Pear, and Orange Crostini
Stuffed Mushrooms
Sautéed Kale and Burrata Bruschetta
Breadsticks
Baked Goat Cheese
Pizza With Swiss Chard and Walnuts
Green Olive Dip
Grilled Caprese Bruschetta
Marinated Goat Cheese With Olives
Tortellini Skewers
Garlic and Thyme Monkey Bread With Spicy Tomato Sauce
Garlic Bread Mini Pizzas
Walnut Pesto
Baked Chicken Parmesan Poppers
Balsamic Steak Bites With Kale and Roasted Tomatoes
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Crostini
Supreme Pizza Dip
Crispy Roasted Baby Artichokes
Pizza Rolls
Antipasto Sausage Skewers
Fried Ravioli
