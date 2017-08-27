Channel Your Inner Chrissy Teigen by Making John Legend's Famous Recipes

Chrissy Teigen may wear the chef's pants in her household, but her husband, John Legend, can offer up some pretty stiff competition. While Chrissy's famous for her chicken pot pie soup and lemony arugula spaghetti cacio e pepe, among other popular recipes from her debut cookbook Cravings, John also knows his way around a kitchen and is known for a few dishes of his own.

Chrissy gives credit where credit is due in her cookbook and has no problem praising John for his best recipes — like his beloved fried chicken wings with honey butter. In the recipe's introduction, Chrissy writes, "In the sea of things John does right, his fried chicken is the . . . I dunno . . . whatever the king of the sea is. I guess that Little Mermaid guy with the giant fork." That's a serious claim, so you know Chrissy truly approves of John's cooking. Behold, all of the John Legend recipes that will make you feel a little closer to being a part of John and Chrissy's relationship goals.