17 Options For Using Up All Your Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey

If you're like us, you're likely looking forward to indulging in your Thanksgiving feast. But if you're the one cooking, you're probably already debating what to do with the leftover turkey. No one likes to let food go to waste, but there's only so many times you can reheat a plate of leftover turkey and sides. Luckily, we've got you covered with these 17 recipes to put a twist on your leftovers. We'll have you eagerly anticipating lunch over the weeks that follow; we promise.

Turkey and Broccoli Stromboli
Turkey Cornbread Casserole
Turkey Tetrazzini
Cheesy Turkey Tamale Pie
Turkey Corn Chowder
Thanksgiving Leftovers Croissant
Thanksgiving Turkey Gumbo
Green Chile Butternut Squash Turkey Enchiladas
Turkey, Cranberry, and Brie Crescent Braid
Turkey Taco Salad
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Butternut Squash, Apple, and Roast Turkey Salad
Fricassee Turkey Sandwiches
Baked Turkey Tortellini
Turkey and Rice Soup
Turkey Korma With Golden Rice
Turkey Caesar Wrap
