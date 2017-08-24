No Need to Go Out — Make Olive Garden's Alfredo at Home!

 Skip Nav
Olive Garden's Chicken Alfredo is the most popular item at the restaurant, and for obvious reasons — it's so damn good. And what's even better than making Olive Garden plans is being able to stay home and eat it anyway. Thanks to this alfredo recipe straight from Olive Garden itself, you can have restaurant-quality pasta any time you want it.

The beloved recipe for Olive Garden's alfredo hasn't changed since 1982, and after making it for yourself, you'll understand why. The fast and easy recipe requires nothing more than a few staples, like garlic, butter, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese. In no time, the ingredients transform into the richest, most luscious sauce that perfectly coats fettuccine noodles. You can keep the meal vegetarian or top the dish with pan-seared chicken to make it just like Olive Garden's own menu item.

What are you waiting for? Cancel your dinner plans, put on your comfy clothes, pour yourself a glass of wine, and channel your inner Olive Garden chef with this foolproof comfort-food recipe. The only thing that's missing? The salad and breadsticks, of course.




Ingredients

  1. 3 tablespoons butter
  2. 1 tablespoon garlic, about 3 cloves, minced
  3. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  4. 1 1/2 cup milk
  5. 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
  6. Salt and black pepper to taste
  7. 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  8. 1/2 cup Romano cheese, grated
  9. Fresh parsley for garnish, optional

Directions

  1. Melt the butter in a saucepan, over medium heat, and add garlic. Cook until fragrant but not browned, about 1 minute.
  2. Add the flour and cook, stirring to combine with the butter, for another minute. Slowly add the milk and heavy cream, whisking constantly, smoothing out any lumps. Season with a teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Whisk in the cheese and simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 5-10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
  3. Remove from heat and serve the alfredo sauce with your favorite pasta, and with pan-seared chicken, if desired. Top with more grated Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, if desired.

Information

Category
Pasta, Main Dishes
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
4-6 servings
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Copycat RecipesFast And EasyComfort FoodsItalianOlive GardenDinnerPastaRecipes
